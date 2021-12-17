Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,326.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,493.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

