Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,903.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

