Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

