Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

