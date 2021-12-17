Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Isabella Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.