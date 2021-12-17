Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
NYSE:LFT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.