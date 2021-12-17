Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:LFT opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

