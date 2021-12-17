Piper Sandler Comments on Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last three months. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.