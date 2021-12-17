Piper Sandler Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

