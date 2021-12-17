Piper Sandler Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 189,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

