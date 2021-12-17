Piper Sandler Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

