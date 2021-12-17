Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.