Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.

PZRIF stock remained flat at $$9.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

