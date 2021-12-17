Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.72

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as high as C$12.02. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 51,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$378.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

In related news, Director Paul Goddard purchased 5,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at C$181,049.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

