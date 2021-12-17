Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.