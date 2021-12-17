PlatinumBAR Market Capitalization Hits $1,988.88 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $1,988.88 and approximately $28.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,970.99 or 0.99673343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00272905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00391669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00135331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

