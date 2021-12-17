PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.65 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. PlatON has a market cap of $290.65 million and $11.84 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,912,810 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

