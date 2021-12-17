PlayDapp Price Reaches $1.36 (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $329.63 million and $55.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

