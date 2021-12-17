Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.