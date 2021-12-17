POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,952.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PORBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $$19.88 during trading hours on Friday. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

