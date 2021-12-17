Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

