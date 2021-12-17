Polkadot Price Down 9.9% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $24.77 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01116447 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

