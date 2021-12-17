Polkadot Price Down 9.9% This Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01116447 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

