Polkamarkets Market Cap Reaches $21.67 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $21.67 million and $447,766.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00204377 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

