Polkastarter (POLS) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00006164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $240.03 million and $24.43 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00203147 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

