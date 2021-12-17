Popular, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of BPOP opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. Popular has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $87.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $75,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.