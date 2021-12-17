PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 67.1% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 67.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,445.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.31 or 0.08248691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00311921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.34 or 0.00917179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00073387 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.00394566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00266231 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,142,321 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

