Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 46.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

PW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 64.44% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

