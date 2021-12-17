PowerTrade Fuel Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00203137 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

