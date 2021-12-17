PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.62.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.