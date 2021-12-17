PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$20.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.63% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.70.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.19. 574,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

