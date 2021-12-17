Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 426,188 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
