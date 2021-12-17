Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 426,188 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

