Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of PMHG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

