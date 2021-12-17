Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of PMHG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.98.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
