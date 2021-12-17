Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $78,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

