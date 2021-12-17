Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,060 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 170,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

