Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.67

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 6222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Proterra alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 341.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.