Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) vs. Innovate (NYSE:VATE) Head-To-Head Review

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proto Labs and Innovate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Innovate.

Volatility & Risk

Proto Labs has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Innovate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.19 $50.87 million $1.13 44.51 Innovate $1.01 billion 0.28 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.20

Proto Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovate. Innovate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Innovate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49% Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Innovate on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

