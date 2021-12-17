Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,964 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($25.95) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.37) to GBX 1,523 ($20.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.73) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.75) to GBX 1,733 ($22.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,727.40 ($22.83).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.83) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.91. The company has a market capitalization of £34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.12).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

