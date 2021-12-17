Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. Prudential has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

