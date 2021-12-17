PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 2,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

