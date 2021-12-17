PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce sales of $464.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.70 million and the highest is $484.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

PTC traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. 2,048,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

