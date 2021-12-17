PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 200.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 102.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.