Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($115.17) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.41 ($129.67).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €104.80 ($117.75) on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

