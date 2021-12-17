Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PMM opened at $8.76 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

