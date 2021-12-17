Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.08 million and a PE ratio of 40.13. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

