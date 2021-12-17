Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

