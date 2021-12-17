Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.52 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

