Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

