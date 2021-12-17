Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

SNV opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.