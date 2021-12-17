Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for FB Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

FBK opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

