Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Community Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $569.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.51. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

